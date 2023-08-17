Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Cut by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 6.4% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 31,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,679,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.7% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 783.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,780. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 191.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.