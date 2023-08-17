Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $200.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

