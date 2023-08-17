Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 4.3%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 904,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,885,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Emmerson Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Emmerson

In other Emmerson news, insider Graham Clarke bought 600,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000.48 ($15,223.24). In other Emmerson news, insider Graham Clarke acquired 600,024 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £12,000.48 ($15,223.24). Also, insider Hayden Locke bought 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,260.43). 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

