EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 395,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.34. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 24.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 337,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

