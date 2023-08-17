EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
EMCORE Stock Performance
Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 395,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.34. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EMCORE
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.