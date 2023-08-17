ELIS One Day Volume Reaches $13,923.65 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $13,923.65 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05137174 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,167.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

