Electrovaya’s (ELVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Electrovaya Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELVA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 26,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,386. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

