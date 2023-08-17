Electrovaya’s (ELVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Electrovaya Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ELVA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 26,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,386. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.