Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 19,872.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Elastic were worth $96,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,050,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $499,061.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

