East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 422,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp



East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

