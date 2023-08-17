Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $327,789.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Down 2.8 %

DUOL stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.61. 426,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $168.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

