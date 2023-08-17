Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.91.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.44. 884,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,291. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 224.58%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

