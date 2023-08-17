Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $952.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.