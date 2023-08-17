Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 121,832 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,832 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.79% of DT Midstream worth $37,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.0 %

DTM traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 64,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

