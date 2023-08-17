Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ecolab by 18.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,691,000 after purchasing an additional 121,245 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 11.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 220,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,802. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

