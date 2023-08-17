Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $142.94 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 906,984 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.37% of Cheniere Energy worth $142,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.72. The stock had a trading volume of 482,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,308. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

