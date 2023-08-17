Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.73% of CMS Energy worth $131,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,015,000 after buying an additional 922,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,506,000 after buying an additional 101,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,112,000 after purchasing an additional 323,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.99. 432,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,840. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.