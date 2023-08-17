Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 332,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 13,222,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,284,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

