Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 65,435 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,518,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,435 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Southern worth $105,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

SO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.81. 984,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,275. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.