DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.41% of DTE Energy worth $92,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.37. 191,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

