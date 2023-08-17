DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.11), reports. The firm had revenue of C$36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.24 million.
DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance
DRI Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile
