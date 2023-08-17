DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. 1,392,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,178,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $403,648,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,178,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,217,135 shares of company stock worth $820,422,353. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in DoubleVerify by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DoubleVerify by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in DoubleVerify by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

