Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up to $90.26

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.26, but opened at $92.92. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $92.12, with a volume of 940,252 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.