Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,694,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,963,855. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

