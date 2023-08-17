Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.83. 1,080,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,777. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $115.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

