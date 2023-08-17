Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Kevin Bitterman Sells 72,931 Shares

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRONGet Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 72,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $3,821,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 882,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,228,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 174,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.