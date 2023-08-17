Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Kevin Bitterman Sells 72,931 Shares

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 72,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $3,821,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 882,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,228,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance
Shares of IRON stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 174,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IRON
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
