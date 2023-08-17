Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Kevin Bitterman Sells 72,931 Shares

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 72,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $3,821,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 882,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,228,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 174,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Get Disc Medicine Opco alerts:

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 12,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRON

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.