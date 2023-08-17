DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 2.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $16,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $59,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.29. The company had a trading volume of 469,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

