Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after buying an additional 463,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after buying an additional 170,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.53. 561,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.