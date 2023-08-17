DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,572. DHT has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). DHT had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

