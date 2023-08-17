Dero (DERO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,741.41

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Dero has a total market cap of $46.02 million and approximately $7,741.41 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00011709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,471.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00264507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.23 or 0.00731370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00533834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00057304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00110567 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,804,313 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

