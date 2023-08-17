Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Short Interest Down 18.0% in July

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Dermata Therapeutics

dermata therapeutics, llc is a research company based out of 12340 el camino real, san diego, california, united states.

