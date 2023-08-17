Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $31.00 at Bank of America

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,663. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.26. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

