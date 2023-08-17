Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 2,459,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.