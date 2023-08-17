Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.00 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.24 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DH opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $12,527,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 56.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,752,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 631,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 350.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 580,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,723,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.