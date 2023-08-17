Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,741 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,756,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

