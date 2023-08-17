Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 2,996 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 717,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,287. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 769,230 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,065,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,544,000 after buying an additional 658,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 201,918 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

