David W. Ruttenberg Sells 20,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,860.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 207,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 516,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

