Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAR. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 607,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,530. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,615. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

