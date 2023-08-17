Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 139.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.2 %

DAR traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.34. 68,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,214. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

