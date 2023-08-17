Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,217,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,541 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,687,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $160.32 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Get Our Latest Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.