Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CGEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 470,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CGEM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Cullinan Oncology

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $146,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,402.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,285 shares of company stock valued at $183,860 over the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.