CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 1,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.04, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $187.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $190.63. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.58.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 681.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 435,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,108,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,541,000 after acquiring an additional 122,656 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $9,642,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $8,479,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

