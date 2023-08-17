CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.