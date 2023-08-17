CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:CAPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $744.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 143.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,943.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $109,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,943.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,539 shares of company stock worth $412,947. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

