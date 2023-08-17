Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Stock Performance

COIHY stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Croda International has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.72) to GBX 6,300 ($79.92) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($98.95) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 5,600 ($71.04) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($97.68) to GBX 7,100 ($90.07) in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

