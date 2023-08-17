Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.82.

CRLBF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 693,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,139. The company has a market capitalization of $376.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

