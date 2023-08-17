Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 18,861 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 18,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $283,103.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 340,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,739.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 1,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $24,032.00.

On Thursday, July 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $686,000.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $706,400.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 323,450 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $4,916,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

