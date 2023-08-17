Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,092,620.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $250,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $245,400.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $240,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $772,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 1.99. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $860,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,698,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 269,908 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.