Credit Suisse AG Sells 97,461 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,083,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,461 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $213,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,176,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,255,520. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

