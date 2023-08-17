Credit Suisse AG Purchases 736,852 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,105,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $228,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $5,068,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891,688. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

