Credit Suisse AG Purchases 63,703 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $248,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.14. 585,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $177.40 and a 1 year high of $279.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

