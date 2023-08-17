Credit Suisse AG Has $575.57 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $575,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

LLY stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $544.46. 619,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,024. The stock has a market cap of $516.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $552.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $464.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 919,195 shares of company stock valued at $446,382,387. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

